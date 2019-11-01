Meet a trailblazing cheer team that hopes other schools follow their lead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Saint Louis School, a group of Crusaders is making a name for itself ― and it isn’t the football team.
The Cru Crew is Hawaii’s first all-male high school cheerleading squad.
Senior Tristan Racpan was the first to take the giant step.
"When I first started people thought I was weird. Now they give respect to me," he said.
Racpan began cheering last year with Saint Louis’ sister school, Sacred Hearts Academy. He recruited some classmates to form an all-boys team.
“It took a lot of convincing,” he said.
Their routines at Crusaders events are an energetic and athletic mix of gymnastics, martial arts and boy band choreography.
“We see it as a way to step out and to show that it’s not just a girl’s sport. Anyone can do it,” Cru team member Odyn Kane said.
Saint Louis is an all-boys school so their coach Kainoa Rudolfo makes their choreographed cheers look macho.
"I wanted to make sure that the strong, powerful, masculine side of these boys shines through," he said.
The team practices daily and sessions can be three hours long with tumbling, flipping and heavy lifting.
"I've taken many hits. The majority of the time it's our hands, our fingers getting sprained, my ankle rolling over," Racpan said.
The Cru Crew placed fifth at the ILH cheerleading tournament, competing against girls cheer squads. Rudolfo thinks they should have finished higher.
"They're so fresh and new probably the judges didn't know how to score them," he said.
The boys hope they are inspiring young men at other high schools to form their own cheer teams.
"We hope other people will be able step out of that boundary and break that barrier," Kane said.
Three of the team members are seniors and three are sophomores, who joined after watching the upperclassmen set the tone.
Cheerleading supports all major sports so the Cru Crew has many more opportunities to strut their stuff before the school year ends.
