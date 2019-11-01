Landlord nixes Hawaii spaceport project on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii landowner has decided not to go forward with a satellite launch facility that would have been built by an Alaska company.
Alaska Aerospace Corp. was in talks to potentially build Pacific Spaceport Complex Hawaii on W.H. Shipman land near Keeau on the Big Island. The company operates a similar satellite launch facility in Kodiak, Alaska.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Thursday Shipman President Peggy Farias said the landowner ended discussions with Alaska Aerospace after determining the project would not be a suitable use of its land.
Alaska Aerospace CEO Mark Lester told The Associated Press his company is disappointed but understands Shipman's perspective. He says both parties always said they wouldn't push the project if it didn't make sense for the land and community.
