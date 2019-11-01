HNN Forecast: Pleasant but warm weekend, few interior showers

Happy November! The first weekend of November calls for warm and slightly muggy conditions. Afternoon temps will climb to the the mid 80s for the most part but it will feel slightly warmer than that with the slow, muggy winds. These light and variable winds will continue through early next week as a front moves into the area and stalls over the western end of the state Sunday through Monday. Warm and humid conditions will prevail with the best rainfall chances expected through the afternoon and evening hours over interior areas. A modest increase in shower activity will be possible Sunday through early next week as the front moves into the area and stalls, especially for Kauai and Oahu. This will mainly focus rain over Kauai during this time period. Although a return of light trades is possible by midweek, localized land and sea breeze conditions may hold into the second half of the week.