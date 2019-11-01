Hawaii looks back at the worst mass murder in its history: the 1999 Xerox shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what began as a seemingly normal morning on Nov. 2, 1999, Xerox Corporation employees were starting their day at work. But everything changed when their coworker Byran Uyesugi walked in and opened fire with a 9 mm handgun, killing seven people.
Saturday marks 20 years since that day — the worst mass shooting in Hawaii history.
On the day Uyesugi walked into the Xerox warehouse off Nimitz and gunned down his coworkers, he had been employed with the company for 15 years and feared he would be fired.
Police, medical personnel and others swarmed to the Xerox building after getting 911 calls of a deadly shooting.
There was disbelief as the scale of the tragedy unfolded through the day.
“You would never think it would happen, you know, at your workplace,” an employee said that day. “I mean you hear it all around, but, you know, this is too close. Way too close.”
“Personally, I think this is the largest number of victims in a single murder case,” a police officer said.
Seven men died, including Jason Balatico, Ford Kanehira, Ronald Kataoka, Ronald Kawamae, Melvin Lee, Peter Mark and John Sakamoto.
After the shooting, Uyesugi drove away from the scene to an area near the Hawaii Nature Center, where he sat in his car, smoking cigarettes, until he was finally captured after an hours-long standoff with police.
He was charged with first-degree murder, and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Uyesugi's attorneys said he was deluded, believing that his coworkers were plotting against him.
“There had been years and years and years of torment. Of conspiracy. Of sabotage. And although they may not in actuality have happened, he believed that,” said defense attorney Jerel Fonseca. “These were fixed, firm, unshakable beliefs.”
But the prosecution said Uyesugi was deliberate in what he did.
Former Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle served as a prosecutor in the trial.
"November 2nd was his opportunity,” Carlisle said. “He’d been thinking about killing these people for years and years, and the problem — one of the problems he confronted was basically they’re never in the same location at the same time. That morning, everybody that he wanted to kill was going to be in the same room.”
Five of the men were shot in a conference room, according to police. Two others were in a separate office.
Several coworkers had reported having difficulty working with him and said he had threatened their lives.
Uyesugi himself had also filed harassment complaints about his colleagues.
Six years before the mass murder, Uyesugi was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation and anger management courses after he kicked in and damaged an elevator door at work.
He was arrested for third-degree criminal property damage.
After the incident, several coworkers testified that Uyesugi began openly talking about carrying out a mass shooting at Xerox if he were to be fired.
Family members say Uyesugi was a quiet but withdrawn man who attended Roosevelt High School, where he was a member of the school’s Army JROTC and rifle team.
He had an extensive collection of firearms. At the time of his arrest there were 17 registered to his name.
But Uyesugi's family says he was not a violent man. His hobbies were raising and breeding goldfish and koi, which he would sell to local pet stores.
However, his brother did testify that Uyesugi crashed their father's car and hit his head on the windshield shortly after graduating high school in 1977 and was "never the same afterwards.”
Uyesugi was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2000.
"I’m obviously pleased that we got that verdict, but it’s profoundly inadequate to address how much we’ve lost,” Carlisle said.
He is in now in his 60s and is held at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona.
There are no details about how Uyesugi is currently doing behind bars.
Following his conviction in 2000, the Hawaii parole board ordered Uyesugi to serve a minimum term of 235 years in prison — the longest sentence ever for a Hawaii inmate.
Uyesugi appealed his convictions, but they were upheld by the State Supreme Court in 2002.
