Hawaii families celebrate Halloween

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Census Bureau estimates about 41 million kids across the country will be trick or treating on Halloween this year.
While the holiday may be set up for a night of fun, there are more dangers than just ghosts and goblins.
The National Safety council says children are twice as likely to be hit by a car.
Aliza Milette-Winfree and her kids took precautions in Kaimuki by trick-or-treating as a family.
"We are absolutely not ready for any sugar highs that are about to occur," said Milette-Winfree.
When little Sawyer was asked where he’s off to next, he answered, "Get some candy, silly!"
For Rosie Koga, Halloween at her home is an annual tradition.
"I love the kids, seeing all the kids come around. Seeing all the different costumes. It's really fun. We're too old to go party anymore. So, it's really fun for us to have the kids come down and give candy out and have my friends dress up,” Koga said.
Waikiki may be home to some of Hawaii's wackiest and wildest Halloween costumes.
It’s where the adults like to party.
"It's a lot of fun. We just started so we're ready to get drunk," said Waipio resident Nataliya Kheang, who was dress as Wonder Woman.
Honolulu police will be out looking for those partying irresponsibly, setting up roadblocks at DUI checkpoints across the island.
Last year, HPD made four DUI arrests in Waikiki and three people were arrested for under-aged drinking.
