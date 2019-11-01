2 injured in large blaze at Campbell Industrial Park warehouse

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured Thursday when a large fire broke out at a Campbell Industrial Park warehouse.
The fire at Green Auto Recycling on Hanua Street sent thick, black plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
First responders have closed off the roadway from Kuhela to Olai streets.
Four Honolulu Fire Department units have responded to the blaze, which was first reported about 1 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.
Reached at their offices, Green Auto Recycling said they could not comment on the incident.
This story will be updated.
