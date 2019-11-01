2 injured in large blaze at Campbell Industrial Park warehouse

2 injured in large blaze at Campbell Industrial Park warehouse
Firefighters are responding to a large fire at Campbell Industrial Park. (Source: Viewer)
By HNN Staff | October 31, 2019 at 3:09 PM HST - Updated October 31 at 3:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were injured Thursday when a large fire broke out at a Campbell Industrial Park warehouse.

The fire at Green Auto Recycling on Hanua Street sent thick, black plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

First responders have closed off the roadway from Kuhela to Olai streets.

#LIVE: A fire is burning at a location at Campbell Industrial Park, and plumes of smoke can be seen from as far away as Honolulu.

Posted by Hawaii News Now on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Four Honolulu Fire Department units have responded to the blaze, which was first reported about 1 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.

Reached at their offices, Green Auto Recycling said they could not comment on the incident.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Campbell Industrial Park warehouse on Thursday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

This story will be updated.

