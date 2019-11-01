Drivers urged to plan ahead for full weekday closure of Likelike Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Windward Oahu drivers: The Likelike Highway will be shut down in both directions through much of Wednesday so HECO crews can install new poles.
The highway closure stretches from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the town-bound direction, the closure begins at the intersection with Kahekili Highway and ends at Valley View Drive.
In the Kaneohe-bound direction, the highway will be closed from Nalanieha Street to the Wilson Tunnel.
Hawaiian Electric said the closure is needed so crews can install two new steel poles on the Likelike Highway.
Message boards have been set up alerting drivers of the closure. Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and take the Pali Highway or H-3 Freeway as alternate routes.
