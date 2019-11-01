Driver in 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli set to be sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli in 2016 is set to be sentenced on Friday.
Myisha Armitage, 26, was found guilty of negligent homicide for the crash that killed Kaulana Werner while he was crossing Farrington Highway on April 24, 2016.
While on trial, Armitage admitted on the stand that she was speeding and “blacked out” on the day of the crash.
Armitage also told jurors she doesn’t remember hitting Werner, who was 19 when he died.
Her attorney has said he plans to appeal the verdict.
Werner’s case had generated significant attention because of his family, who refused to let his death become just another statistic.
They often organize sign-waving events along Farrington Highway — warning drivers to slow down and be more aware of pedestrians — while also advocating for harsher penalties for intoxicated drivers.
More recently, the family has been pushing for a “zero tolerance” law that would allow officers to arrest a driver with “any measurable amount of alcohol" in their blood.
But prior to that, their efforts led to “Kaulana’s Bill,” which went into effect last July and authorizes the courts to extend prison terms for offenders convicted of first-degree negligent homicide.
The new sentencing guidelines do not apply in this case.
Police said Armitage was drunk and and cutting in and out of traffic when she slammed into Werner, who was crossing the highway near his Nanakuli home.
His father testified at trial that he held his son as he died, and tried to give him CPR.
Jurors also heard from officer who investigated the accident scene and said he found pieces of Armitage’s BMW strewn across a large debris field.
Armitage’s defense attorney, meanwhile, tried to argue that someone else was at fault for the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.