Big Island woman indicted for murder in connection with foster child’s death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of one of her foster children.
Chasity Alcosiba has been under investigation since Fabian Garcia died more than two years ago.
The toddler was one of several children who the state had placed in her care.
In summer 2017, the boy was rushed to the emergency room after Alcosiba claimed she found him face down in bed in a pool of vomit.
Hospital records revealed the emergency room staff suspected abuse, diagramming the boys injuries. The medical examiner later determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.
For Garcia’s family, the indictment has been a long time coming.
“For the last two and a half years, the Garett-Garcia family has been stuck in a purgatory, waiting for Fabian’s killer to be held legally accountable for Fabian’s death," said family attorney Jeffrey Foster.
“While the legal charges for the foster mother confirm the family’s worst fears, it also serves as an indictment for the foster care system on Hawaii Island. The family hopes that Fabian’s death will result in long overdue changes to the foster care system and a pledge of the necessary financial resources to protect children.”
Alcosiba’s bail was initially set at $500,000. A judge reduced it Thursday to $10,000.
