30 years later, Molokai remembers a plane crash that claimed 20 lives

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai residents are marking a tragic anniversary this week. It was 30 years ago that Aloha Island Air flight 1712 crashed in the mountains of east Molokai, killing all 20 people aboard.
Five members of the Molokai High School girls volleyball team -- Lea Dunham, Leilani Ahina, Aloma Spencer, Kaipo Mahiai and Natalie Helm -- were aboard the twin-engine prop plane, along with their head coach Odetta Rapanot, three members of the boys volleyball team -- Jared Elia, Testa Ku and Jovencio Ruiz -- and the high school athletic director John Ino.
The flight left Kahului on a Saturday evening, after the girls team clinched a spot in the state volleyball tournament by clinching the Maui Interscholastic League title.
The 35-minute flight failed to arrive at the Molokai airport. The wreckage was found the following morning on a ridge near Halawa Valley.
“We went from an extreme high to a low low. We had no idea if we would even be emotionally stable enough to compete at the (state) tournament” said Melveena Starkey, who was one of the girls volleyball team members who took an earlier flight home.
“Everyone time October 28th comes, we all get emotional on that day,” she said.
The crash devastated the tight-knit island community, but especially the students at Molokai High School.
“I think about Natalie, I think about the others,” said Barbara Helm, whose daughter was among those who perished in the crash. “I think about the impact on the community, but not to the degree of this year.”
Natalie’s death was among the family tragedies that spurred Helm into a hospice career.
“I’m a bereavement coordinator for hospice, so intellectually I understand the grief process and the mourning process, and I’m really kind of surprised at how emotional I felt at 30 years later,” said Helm.
Seven of the girls volleyball team members took the earlier flight, and went on to compete at the state tournament, with the blessing of the families of the teammates who lost their lives in the crash. Five of them still live on Molokai.
On Monday’s anniversary, Stanley Rapanot III -- the son of coach Odetta Rapanot -- was aboard a helicopter that flew him to the crash site, where he dropped flowers. The helicopter was piloted by Don Shearer, who also took part in the search for the plane in 1989.
On Saturday, the annual Molokai lantern floating ceremony will honor those who perished aboard Flight 1712. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at the Molokai Community Health Center in Kaunakakai.
“We honor them, we remember them, they will never be forgotten," said Starkey.
“They are always in our hearts.”
