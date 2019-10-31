Suzuki and Nationals capture first World Series title in franchise history

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui native Kurt Suzuki, has held many titles over the course of his 13 year MLB career, and can now add World Series Champion to the list.
The Major League catcher captured his first World Series Championship, after the Nationals ran past the Houston Astros 6-2 on the road to win their first World Series Championship in franchise history.
Suzuki was scratched from the starting lineup hours before the first pitch in game seven, an missed his fourth consecutive game due to a hip injury.
Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg took home the World Series Most Valuable Player award.
Suzuki becomes the first Hawaii-born player to hit a home run in a World Series, and is the seventh Hawai’i born player to win baseball’s biggest prize becoming the first since Maui-native Shane Victorino won it in 2013.
