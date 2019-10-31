Small cargo plane rear-ends Cessna on Honolulu airport taxi-way

Authorities are investigating an accident involving two small planes at Honolulu airport Thursday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
October 31, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after a small FedEx cargo plane rear-ended a Cessna waiting to take off at Honolulu’s airport on Thursday.

No major injuries were reported, and the crash didn’t impact airport operations, a Department of Transportation spokesman said.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on a taxi-way.

The cargo plane only had the pilot on board, while the Cessna had a pilot and passenger.

