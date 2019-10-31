Out of everything thieves stole, all these visitors want back is a stuffed bunny

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California couple visiting Oahu are pleading for the return of a treasured family keepsake that was stolen from their rental car.
On Tuesday, Joomee Kim and Brian Hermosisima left their car at Makua Cave unattended for less than 10 minutes.
That was still enough time for criminals to strike.
The couple had locked all their belongings in the trunk but when they returned, the window had been smashed. The burglar popped the trunk and took everything inside.
Dive gear, camera equipment and clothes were stolen ― along with a stuffed bunny that holds deep sentimental value.
“Losing that bunny is like losing her all over again,” said Kim, who is visiting from the Bay area.
She gave the bunny to her niece, Evangeline, the day she was born.
Tragically this past March, Evangeline passed away of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death.
Kim’s brother and sister-in-law gave the bunny back to her so she would have something to remember little "Evee” by.
Attached to the toy was a necklace that had a lock of hair in it belonging to Evee.
“I kept that wrapped around the bunny and I always travel with it everywhere I go,” Kim said. “It’s kind of my way to show my niece the world.”
Kim filed a police report and shared the story of the theft on social media.
Since then, her post has gone viral.
What Hermosisima described as a “dark cloud” over their vacation has turned into an “inspiring” experience due to the outpouring of support and aloha by complete strangers.
“The people here have been so helpful at spreading the word,” Hermosisima said. “People out here have definitely treated us like family.”
If you can help locate the bunny, contact the Honolulu Police Department or email the couple directly by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.