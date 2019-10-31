For $2,700 a night, get a ‘sensei guide’ and ride a zip line at renovated Lanai resort

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanai’s newly-renovated Four Seasons Hotel at Koele will reopen Friday with a very different experience for guests ― and a hefty per-person room rate.
The adults-only resort got a $75 million makeover along with a new wellness focus.
Guests will get access to fitness experts, nutritionists, and chefs, and be paired with a “sensei guide” to develop a customized itinerary.
“During each stay, the sensei guide will use cutting-edge health tools and technology, recommendations from their supporting wellness team as well as guest feedback to adapt the program,” the hotel said, in a news release.
The property also includes a host of amenities, from an 18-hole golf course to an adventure park with zip lines.
All that comes at a price. A big one.
Starting rates at the hotel are $2,700 per person nightly ― with a three-night minimum.
By comparison, the Four Seasons Resort Lanai at Manele Bay looks like a relative steal, with nightly room rates starting at about $850.
Tech billionaire Larry Ellison bought Lanai in 2012 for $300 million.
