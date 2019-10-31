A Nanakuli family who lost their son to a drunk driver pushes for ‘zero-tolerance law’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As children picked out costumes and families carved pumpkins on the eve of Halloween, the Werner family was sign waving striving to raise awareness of the dangers of drunk drivers.
"What can we do to bring safety knowing that Halloween is a time when our keiki, our kupuna, the parents, everybody goes to the road,” said Ed Werner.
Ed’s son Kaulana was 19 years old when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli in 2016.
A jury convicted Myisha Lee Armitage guilty of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident.
She learns her punishment on Friday.
"In the three and a half years we've been going to court, seeing her, it's like nothing. No remorse, nothing," said Kaulana’s mother Paula.
According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), 39-percent of the total fatalities in Hawaii in 2017 were alcohol-impaired driving fatalities.
That dropped to about 30-percent in 2018.
The Werner family is hoping to lower those numbers even more.
“We have laws in the state of Hawaii. When you break the law, those are the kinds of stuff that can happen,” said Ed.
The Werner family helped to pass Kaulana’s Law which authorizes the courts to extend prison terms for offenders convicted of first-degree negligent homicide when the offender fails to stop to render aid to the victim.
They are now hoping to implement two new laws.
In every state, it is illegal for non-commercial drivers age 21 and older to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher.
The Werner family is pushing for zero tolerance.
It would change Hawaii’s law to allow law enforcement to arrest a person driving with “any measurable amount of alcohol.”
Lieutenant Governor and Emergency Room doctor Josh Green says he would support it.
“I believe that we’re going to first go to a .05 blood alcohol,” said Green. “The legislative process will play out. But I’ll be them with all the way.”
If passed, Hawaii would be the first state in the nation to do so.
MADD said it will also support state legislative efforts which seek to create an illegal BAC limit of .05.
The Werners also want prosecutors to push harder for manslaughter charges in these cases.
Victor Bakke, former prosecutor now high-profile defense attorney, is skeptical that proposal will succeed.
“The negligent homicide is actually just easier to prove,” said Bakke. “If we get rid of that negligent homicide and charge everybody with manslaughter, you’re gonna get more not guiltys.”
In Hawaii, negligent homicide is a class B felony, punishable between probation to 10 years behind bars.
Manslaughter is a class A felony, punishable between 20 years to life in prison.
Bakke believes the Werners will have better success with changing the penalty range of the current negligent homicide law, like Washington’s vehicular homicide law which is a class A felony punishable up to life imprisonment.
"What I think these people should be focusing on is not trying to change that law, but trying to increase that penalty and make it equivalent to the manslaughter penalty," said Bakke.
While the Werner family agree no punishment will bring their son back, they are hoping the community will rally with them to make Hawaii safer.
“The emptiness we have as the holidays approach, sleepless nights, watching my wife, it’s hard. We’re gonna have to live with this emptiness for the rest of our lives, until we die too,” Ed said.
