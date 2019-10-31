Hula Bowl and CBS Sports Network agree to Television Partnership

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hula Bowl and CBS Sports Network today announced an exclusive television partnership to air the Hula Bowl.
The Hula Bowl will make it’s return to Aloha Stadium after a 12-year hiatus and will be televised live on Sunday, Jan, 26, starting with a pregame show at 10 PM, ET and kickoff at 10:30 PM, ET.
The game, will feature some of college’s top Senior football players in an all-star game. This year’s game will include players from the US, along with Australia and Japan.
The two teams will be split into “Aina and Kai” teams, the Hawaiian words for Land and Ocean.
Former NFL head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Rex Ryan will serve as the Kai Head Coach and Mike Smith, former NFL head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, is the Aina Head Coach.
“We are excited to reboot the Hula Bowl in paradise and bring back this winter classic on CBS Sports Network,” said, Mark Dvornik, Executive Producer of The Hula Bowl, adding, “The Hula Bowl over the years has showcased many iconic players including Heisman Trophy winners Steve Spurrier, Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Ricky Williams, Danny Wuerffel and many more.”
“The Hula Bowl is starting the Hula Bowl Hall of Fame,” said Miano. “Selecting the inaugural class is a huge task, because there have been thousands of great players that have participated in the Hula Bowl throughout the last eight decades.
For this reason, we are asking the fans for their help to vote at https://www.hulabowl.com/vote.html.”
For more information, go to http://www.hulabowl.com.
