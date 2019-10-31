Thousands remain without power in east Oahu after tree falls on power lines

By HNN Staff | October 30, 2019 at 2:03 PM HST - Updated October 30 at 2:50 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tree that fell on power lines knocked out electricity to thousands of customers across east Oahu on Wednesday.

HECO said the outage started about 1 p.m., and affected customers from Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo.

Some 13,000 customers were affected initially, but crews have since restored power to about 7,000.

The outage snarled traffic and forced a number of stores to close their doors. The city Parks Department said the outage also forced Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to close.

A HECO spokesperson said a tree fell on power lines in a remote mountainous area of Waimanalo.

“We have redundancy in that area, but the main line was de-energized for scheduled maintenance when the backup went out,” the spokesperson said. "We should have power restored within the hour. "

