Thousands remain without power in east Oahu after tree falls on power lines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tree that fell on power lines knocked out electricity to thousands of customers across east Oahu on Wednesday.
HECO said the outage started about 1 p.m., and affected customers from Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo.
Some 13,000 customers were affected initially, but crews have since restored power to about 7,000.
The outage snarled traffic and forced a number of stores to close their doors. The city Parks Department said the outage also forced Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to close.
A HECO spokesperson said a tree fell on power lines in a remote mountainous area of Waimanalo.
“We have redundancy in that area, but the main line was de-energized for scheduled maintenance when the backup went out,” the spokesperson said. "We should have power restored within the hour. "
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.