Going trick-or-treating? Here’s some helpful safety tips

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -It’s going to be a spooky night Thursday. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters are expected to spend Halloween night out and about.
To make sure the night is safe and fun for everyone, here’s what you need to know:
- Trick-or-treat in well-lit areas in familiar neighborhoods
- Keep a flashlight or glow stick handy, or wear reflective/bright-colored clothing
- Adults should accompany children while trick-or-treating
- Only visit homes with a porch light on.
- Children should know their address, phone number, and how to dial 911 in an emergency. Young children should have this information attached to their costume, in the event they get separated or lost.
- Walk only on sidewalks and look both ways before crossing the street. If there is no sidewalk, walk on the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.
- Drivers use caution and look out for pedestrians
- Be cautious around animals, especially dogs
- Inspect all candy before consuming. When in doubt, throw it out.
This advice was provided by law enforcement and the Hawaii Red Cross.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.