Forecast: Thunderstorms possible today with humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will continue through the weekend. An upper trough passing through the islands will bring the potential for some heavier showers and thunderstorms again Thursday afternoon and evening. Drier and more stable conditions are expected Friday through the weekend. A weak cold front will reach Kauai Sunday into Monday and dissipate.
The High Surf Advisory (HSA) is still in effect for the north facing shores from Kauai to Maui this morning. A small to moderate size reinforcing northwest swell is expected to arrive on Friday, followed by a large pulse Sunday night with a max height of 10 feet and 14 seconds. This size swell will warrant a HSA for the north and west facing shores of most islands.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.