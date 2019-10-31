2 ex-adult correctional officers face trials for alleged sex assaults at women’s prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two former adult correctional officers at the Women’s Community Correctional in Kailua are awaiting trial for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates.
The latest indictment ― filed in August ― alleged that former officer Gauta Vaa sexually assaulted the same female inmate four times over several months in 2015.
Another indictment filed last year alleged that former prison guard Brent Baumann sexually assaulted three different woman over a nine-month period in 2015.
“It really is a culture of corruption," said attorney Myles Breiner, who represents several of the former inmates. “We’re not properly supervising the guards. We’re not properly keeping everybody under surveillance."
He added: “Unfortunately, many of these (ACOs) feel that’s one of the perquisites of office, that one of the benefits of being a correctional officer is to have access to female inmates.”
Both men have pleaded not guilty, but were fired by the state Department of Public Safety.
The department said it has taken steps to protect inmates and is compliant with federal requirements for handling prison sex assaults.
Along with the criminal cases, several former inmates have filed a civil lawsuit against the state. That means convictions in the criminal cases could wind up costing the state a lot of money.
Settlement talks in the civil case were held earlier this month but there was no deal. Trial is scheduled for next year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.