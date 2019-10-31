Shocking and graphic images on new Chinatown website aims to spark change

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As shoppers pick fresh produce, the hustle and bustle of Chinatown is mixed with its trashy side.
Oren Schlieman owns Info Grafik, a small business on Maunakea Street. He's part of a citizen group that documents conditions in the neighborhood.
"The guys just drops his pants and takes a dump," said Schlieman.
He and others post anonymously on ChinatownWatch.com
From alarming videos of a man defecating to to eye opening photos showing people passed out on the sidewalk, that's just part of it.
“This is a naked man pleasuring himself near a daycare,” said Schlieman as he pointed to a photo on the website.
The website is clearly graphic.
"It says we've got a problem. Houston, we've got a problem," he said.
The website launched about a year ago after the beating death of a former sportscaster.
“We started the website because Chinatown was out of control. There were drugs, there were murders, there were stabbings, fights in the street. All this happening all day, it was absurd,” he said.
He even made a display using the city's new yellow trash bags for merchants.
"This is a Harry who's a regular on Kekaulike Mall and he's already going through the bag," said Schlieman.
Paul Min of You Market in the Kekaulike Market says he's starting to see less trash fronting the market and hopes the website and community can make a difference.
"It's going to take time and we need the community involvement to get the issue done. We need to tell our city council and everybody who's out there, please help Chinatown," said Min.
Chinatownwatch.com was honored by city council members. They said it’s a welcome tool that’s getting people engaged in Chinatown’s challenges.
