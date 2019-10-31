A Big Island man’s ‘minimalist maps’ speak volumes about US landmarks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Intersections look like a hodgepodge of stoplights, crosswalks and blacktop to most people, but not to Peter Gorman.
The Big Island man sees lines, shapes and inspiration for his minimalist maps.
"It's kinda fun to play around with different colors and shapes and think about how different places can be represented," he said.
His computer designs come out looking like abstract art.
"I like hearing what people see in the shapes. I've heard people describe them as yoga poses or break dancers, all these different things," he said.
Gorman was inspired to do simple maps of places he saw while on a year-long, 11,000-mile bicycle trek across the U.S. Through his designs he sought to capture the essence of a place.
“One example would be Portland, Oregon. Portland is the City of Bridges,” he said.
He applied the minimalist approach to many places he saw on his journey, including the Pacific Coast Highway.
"I was inspired by the divide between the land and the sea and wanted to represent that with a map," he said.
Gorman started by making a minimalist map of Seattle. He has now completed more than 100 individual designs of highways and intersections.
"If you can tell that people are confused or if there's a lot of different stoplights or something like that then you know that it's probably going to look pretty interesting," he said.
He was inspired by other minimalist map artists, and he’s turned his colorful hobby into a full-time job. He sells his prints on his website, BarelyMaps.com.
"What's been cool is getting requests from people in cities all over the country requesting this design for their city," he said.
Gorman, 32, lives in Waikoloa on the Big Island. His map making hobby is now a full-time job, and he’s writing a book called Barely Maps, which will be released in December.
