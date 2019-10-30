Warriors host rival Fresno St. this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Warrior football team will host long-time rival Fresno State in a pivotal Mountain West match-up Saturday, Nov. 2 at Aloha Stadium.
The Bulldogs and Warriors are just just one loss out of first place in the West Division standings.
Fresno St. is considered by many as UH’s longest standing rival, as the two have met every season since 1992 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.
Saturday’s match-up between the Bulldogs and Warriors will be the 52nd game between the programs.
Hawai’i offensive coordinator Brian Smith along with Craig Stutzman, and Nick Rolovich have personal ties to the rivalry as players in the 90′s and now as coaches.
“It’s extremely exciting for myself, Stutz, and Rolo,” said Smith following Tuesday’s practice in Manoa. “The years that we were playing, those were a lot of really big games and what was at stake with those games was really exciting."
UH quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in nine categories including passing yards per game (315.1 ypg), passing efficiency (151.5), passing touchdowns (24), and total offense (357.1).
Despite Fresno St.'s 1-2 record on the road during the 2019 season, the current Warriors aren’t taking the Bulldogs lightly.
“They lost a lot of vets but they still have some key guys," said quarterback Cole McDonald. "It’s about us, just executing and doing what we are suppose to do.”
Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.