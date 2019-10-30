Waianae High School’s football stadium needs your vote in a national competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae High School’s Raymond Torii Field needs your vote.
The west side field is in the running to be named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
Put on by USA Today High School Sports, 16 magnificent stadiums from across the nation were matched up to find the crème de la crème of high school athletic venues.
The list was narrowed down from 30 to 16, and in true bracket style competition, thousands of votes were cast as the list of 16 was narrowed down week by week.
Waianae High School’s filed survived the first and second round of eliminations, beating out Diamond Ranch Academy in Utah, and Jelsma Stadium in Oklahoma.
Now, its up against R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas. And at last check Tuesday afternoon, Waianae was roughly 8,000 votes behind.
So click here to cast your vote! And you can vote as many times as you’d like.
Stadiums made the list based on varying factors. Some stadiums made the cut for impeccable facilities or brilliant designs. Others were noted for historic presence, or — in Waianae’s case — stunning surroundings and beautiful views.
USA Today states, “Welcome to paradise. Waianae High School’s teams are known as the Seariders for obvious reasons, and this venue is memorable for its unfettered ocean views, perfect weather and laid-back vibe.”
The stadium was named after Raymond Torii, the school’s first principal when it opened in 1957.
The deadline to vote is Oct. 31.
