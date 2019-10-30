At this job fair, the employers came to the candidates - and made some hires

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Young adults with disabilities had the chance to show off their skills Tuesday at what’s known as a “reverse job fair.”
Instead of candidates making the rounds at the state Capitol, the employers came to them. The goal is to put them at ease and help them shine.
“Typically we come because we’re looking for talent and it doesn’t matter what the abilities are or the challenges,” said James Montgomery, of Navy Supply Fleet Logistics Center.
Job seeker Skylar Capps got an employment offer at the fair.
“It’s easy for them to, you know, let them come to me and then don’t stress about coming to them,” she said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.