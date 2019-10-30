Forecast: Spotty thunderstorms with humid conditions likely through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A series of upper level disturbances will swing through the area during the next couple days, bringing some unsettled weather and a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms at times. Clouds and showers will favor interior sections during the day and locations near the coast at night. Drier and more stable conditions are expected Friday through the weekend. A few showers will affect coastal areas during the overnight and morning hours, while interior and mauka locations see a few showers each afternoon.
The current large north-northwest swell will be on a very slow downward trend. The Small Craft Advisory (SCA) has been cancelled. The High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect and it will likely need to be extended into the day on Wednesday. Surf should drop below Advisory levels Wednesday night and gradually decrease through rest of the week. Another HSA level swell will be possible again Sunday night and Monday as a new northwest swell passes through.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.