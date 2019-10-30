Police search for suspect in violent Nuuanu home invasion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a young man during a home invasion in Nuuanu on Monday.
Security cameras at the home on Polohinano Street videotaped the suspect wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap attempting to steal cash, computers and checks.
The suspect allegedly punched a 22-year-old resident of the home before trying to make off with the stolen goods.
“I think the guy hit him four times in the face," said Todd Ikenaga, whose son was attacked.
“His face was all swollen.”
The stolen goods were recovered but the suspect got away. No arrests have been made so far.
The attack in broad daylight was surprising since the neighborhood is known as a low-crime area.
According the Honolulu Police Department’s crime mapping database, there were about half a dozen burglaries and robberies in the area in the past 12 months.
Residents said they were traumatized by the crime.
“You feel violated and constantly looking outside. It’s just some fear I guess," Ikenaga said.
