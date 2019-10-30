Opponents of huge Ala Wai flood control project secure a win in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opponents of the $350 million Ala Wai watershed flood control project have secured an important win in court.
On Tuesday, state Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree ruled that no money can be committed to the project until an Environmental Impact Statement is completed, which could take quite a bit more time.
The state and city took months to agree on a partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency in charge of the project.
The agreement calls for the state to provide $125 million of the $345 million project.
Because the state Legislature didn’t provide the money, the Ige administration came up with an alternative plan to borrow the money to meet its commitment. The state claims that if it didn’t come up with the money, the federal government might withdraw its support ― worth about $220 million.
Attorney David Frankel, who convinced the judge to issue the injunction, said the ruling will not halt work because the federal government can continue the design process without state money.
He also said the threat that the federal funds would be lost was “fear mongering."
Even so, Frankel says the ruling will slow the process considerably and open the door to more public participation.
The city and state didn’t have an immediate comment on the ruling.
