NCAA athletes to be compensated starting in 2023

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Compensation for collegiate athletes has been one of the most controversial issues over the course of the last decade, and today the NCAA took another step closer to students ‘cashing in’.
Today, the NCAA voted unanimously to begin the process of allowing college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.
The decision comes nearly a month after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill in to law allowing collegiate athletes to be paid from endorsement deals.
Last year college sports programs in the US reported 14 billion dollars in revenue while college athletes on average receive nearly 18 thousand dollars in annual scholarship money.
University of Hawai’i football coach Nick Rolovich and the UH athletic department reacted to the NCAA’s decision earlier today in Manoa.
“The game has become so big money wise," said Nick Rolovich, following Tuesday’s football practice in at Cooke Field. "I just want to make sure we try our best to look ahead at some of the unforeseen consequences that may come from a decision like this.”
The deal is set to begin in 2023.
