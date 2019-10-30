More options for travelers: Southwest Airlines announces flights between Hawaii, San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At last, travelers can now fly with Southwest Airlines between Hawaii and Southern California.
Southwest on Wednesday announced its newest routes: between San Diego and Honolulu and San Diego and Kahului.
The once-daily service between San Diego and Maui will start April 14, 2020, while once-daily service between San Diego and Oahu will begin April 20, 2020.
In celebration, Southwest is offering introductory, one-way fares for as low as $129 for travel between April and June.
The low fares are only available for purchase on Wednesday until 8:59 p.m. Hawaii time.
When Southwest first announced it would be launching Hawaii routes, it promised four California cities.
San Diego would be the fourth previously announced California city as the airline currently flies to Sacramento, Oakland and San Jose.
As part of Wednesday’s announcement, Southwest also announced two additional daily flights between Honolulu and Kahului, bringing the number of daily flights between the cities to six.
And, to celebrate next year’s Merrie Monarch Festival on Hawaii Island, Southwest will offer a total of six daily flights each way between Honolulu and Hilo from April 15 through April 20 and seven flights each way on April 19.
A special low fare is also being offered for interisland travel in select markets for as low as $29 one way from Nov. 11, 2019 through March 2020. The fare is only available for purchase Wednesday through Nov. 4.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.