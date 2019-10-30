Man in critical condition following a stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A man was hospitalized with critical injuries Tuesday night after he was stabbed in Kalihi.
EMS officials say the 37-year-old was stabbed in the upper body around 6:45 p.m.
Police, HFD and EMS crews were called out the area around 760 McNeil Street, next to an outdoor community basketball court.
No other details were available. The investigation is ongoing. It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested.
This story may be updated.
