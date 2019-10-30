Kauai County councilman arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kauai County Councilman is behind bars accused of assaulting a police officer.
County officials say Arthur Brun was booked Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they pulled the 47-year-old over near the Lihue Post Office. When the officer approached him, police say Brun fled and struck the officer.
The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities later caught up to him on Kauai Beach Drive. He was arrested and taken to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation. Police then brought him to the cellblock where he remained Tuesday night.
Brun is the chair of the Transportation, Parks and Recreation committees, according to the county’s website.
He has not yet been charged and bail hasn’t been set.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
