Hawaii’s only professional airsoft team takes aim at national tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In competition-level airsoft matches, players covered in protective gear fan out to duck behind barricades and fire plastic BBs from replica firearms.
The goal it to tag an opponent, deplete their team and capture the win. In Hawaii, Team Ambush has done that a lot, dominating local competitions.
“You gotta just strategically think right off the bat. What are we going to do? How are we going to react in situations on the field?” player Adam Nickelsen said.
The 11-member squad is the state’s only professional level airsoft team. And they’re training for their first national tournament early next year in California.
Team leader Tevin Agena believes they’re ready.
“We’re confident. We’re not going to go down there and spend money just to go there to lose,” he said.
Prize money for sanctioned national and international airsoft tournaments run into the tens of thousands of dollars.
Nickelsen said it's motivation.
"It's something that keeps us going," he said.
Agena and Nickelsen got into airsoft seven years ago, hooked by the adrenaline rush and the fast-paced action.
They pulled together other serious players and formed Team Ambush.
On weekends, they practice strategies and play all-comers at Dogs of War in Kapolei. Every match is a chance to fine-tune their game.
“It’s a lot of quick thinking and strategy,” Nickelsen said.
They named every obstacle on the course so they can call out signals on the fly. Matches are quick, lasting only three minutes a round.
"We want to keep pressuring them as much as possible so they just freeze up and they don't know what to do," Agena said.
Nickelsen said the team is trying to generate more interest in airsoft and attract new players to the sport.
“It’s a really great feeling to see where we started off and where we’re at now,” he said.
Team Ambush is sponsored by Dogs of War and a dozen other businesses. They’ve met the qualifications to compete at the national level against airsoft’s elite.
“In the mainland there’s a lot of good teams that are very big on social media. We want to play those big-name guys,” Agena said.
