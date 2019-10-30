Former HPD officer accused of domestic violence again

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu police officer has been accused of domestic violence again.
A criminal complaint was filed last week, charging Ryan Konishi with abuse of a family or household member.
The alleged incident happened on Oct. 17.
Konishi is no longer in custody after posting bail.
He faces elevated felony charges for two domestic violence arrests within a year.
Konishi pleaded guilty to abusing a woman last year.
