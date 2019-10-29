2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from a Kauai river

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An off-duty firefighter pulled a 2-year-old from the Kalihiwai River on Sunday.
County officials said the child was pulled from the waters just before 4:20 p.m.
The firefighter and bystanders performed CPR until medics and first responders arrived on scene.
Firefighters from the Hanalei station as well as ocean safety personnel responded.
The child was rushed to the hospital and later flown to Kapiolani Hospital on Oahu in critical condition.
Additional details were limited.
This story may be updated.
