Xanax batch being recalled due to ‘potential presence of foreign substance’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mylan Pharmaceuticals is recalling a popular anti-anxiety medication commonly sold as Xanax.
A single lot of the medication is being pulled from pharmacy shelves nationwide due to “the potential presence of foreign substance.”
The company did not indicate what the foreign substance is.
“Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out,” the company said.
The batch that’s being recalled is the Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg, packaged in bottles of 500. The expiration date is in September.
