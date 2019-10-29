Work to widen the H-1 freeway shoulder in Aiea completed ahead of schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The untying of maile lei marked the early completion of a paving and shoulder widening project on the H-1.
HDOT leaders along with Gov. Ige were on hand for the untying ceremony Monday.
The work focused on the H-1 Freeway. Going eastbound, state crews widened an additional mile between Waimalu Viaduct and the Aiea Off-Ramp.
They also made several upgrades including highway lighting and drainage systems.
Phase two of the work began in the Fall of 2018. Officials say this project was completed three months ahead of schedule.
