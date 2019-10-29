Wahine fall 4-1 to UCSB on Senior night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i Wahine soccer team suffered their first Big West Conference loss of the season falling to UC Santa Barabra, 4-1 on Sunday night.
Despite the loss the Rainbow Wahine (5-7-3, 3-1-2) are still in contention of advancing to their first Big West Tournament in program history but will have to win pivotal games on the road this weekend to do-so.
On Sunday the Wahine would be battling from behind early as UCSB’s Shaelan Murison fired in a goal in just the eighth minute.
Murison ended up having a career night at Waipio as she registered a hat trick against the UH defense, she has scored 16 goals on the season.
UH’s lone score came in the 51st minute as sophomore forward Kayla Ryan knotched her team leading fifth goal of the season as she sent a penalty kick into the net.
It was the first penalty kick goal of the season for UH and the first of Ryan’s career.
Following the match, UH honored it’s six seniors on the field with their annual senior ceremony.
Tia Furuta, Madison Moore, Kayla Watanabe, Kiri Dale, Mikaelah Johnson-Griggs and Alexis Mata we’re all recognized for their contributions to the Rainbow Wahine program.
