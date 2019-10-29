UH sees significant interest in accelerated online degree program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has a faster way for working adults to get a college degree.
The UH Community College accelerated online degree program is for working adults who need flexibility in their schedules.
Students take five-week online courses ― one at a time ― year-round until they earn an associate’s degree.
“I just want it so badly, so staying motivated and determined is really what pushes me,” said Puanani Akaka, a current UH accelerated online student.
“And then also looking at my son knowing that once I can get a degree, I can move forward and then I can probably get a better pay and then that will help us financially.”
The cohort is designed for students with few to no college credits.
The University of Hawaii said it expanded the program after it received almost 400 applicants for the current cohort.
There are just 75 spots still available for Spring 2020.
