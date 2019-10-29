‘Tragic’: 6 tons of ‘ghost nets’ hauled out of Kaneohe Bay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews recently pulled six tons of “ghost nets” out of Kaneohe Bay.
The clean-up was the result of a new partnership between the non-profit group Ocean Voyages Institute and Hawaii Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research.
The team spent two days earlier this month getting rid of 12,000 pounds of discarded gear, which will be analyzed to determine what the nets are made of and which fishery they came from.
“That way we can begin to involve those fisheries and talk about maybe ways to maybe improve their gear collection and their gear return back to land,” said Jennifer Lynch, co-director of the Center for Marine Debris Research.
Ghost nets are often left or lost in the ocean by fishermen and end up tangled on a reef or lodged in the sand.
One of the largest nets retrieved from Kaneohe Bay had been damaging the reef for more than a year, according to researchers.
They said the removal of the nets was critical to the health of the bay's ecosystem.
“These three nets definitely left a scar zone in the coral reef and killed what it was anchored above,” said Lynch. “Now it gives the chance for those reefs to regrow and rebuild.”
This past summer, Ocean Voyages Institute completed the largest cleanup of the Pacific Gyre, collecting 42 tons of derelict nets, gear and consumer plastics.
"It's tragic. What should be a healthy ocean environment for ocean life becomes this treacherous area," said executive director Mary Crowley.
The group handed out special GPS devices to mariners that they could attach to abandoned fishing gear they found.
"Even though they're discarded, they very much continue their function of catching things and so they destroy whales and dolphins and sea turtles," said Crowley.
Next year, Ocean Voyages Institute wants to conduct three months of cleanup expeditions to collect more than 400 tons of debris from the Pacific Gyre.
The group is trying to raise $2.6 million dollars to hire additional vessels and to pay for more GPS satellite trackers.
“The idea of capturing over 400 tons is doable. It’s right in our hands, but it’s based on us getting enough funding,” said Crowley.
