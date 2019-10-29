These ornaments made by Maui students will represent Hawaii on the nation’s Christmas tree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Halloween isn’t even officially here yet, but some students from Maui are already preparing for Christmas ... on a national level.
This year’s National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. will be surrounded by masterpieces from Maui.
Students at Maui High School created 24 hand-painted ornaments to represent Hawaii for the annual display outside the White House.
They were selected by the National Park Service.
One student painted the fire goddess Pele. Another painted the rare silversword plant that is found only on the slopes of Haleakala, while another painted native Hawaiian birds like the Hawaiian stilt.
“I wanted to make sure to include culture and history in the ornaments, not just paint stereotypical Hawaii things like flowers and sunsets,” senior art student Kayla Ugalino Vicera said. “I am Filipino, but I drew inspiration from growing up here and also from stories that were shared with me by family friends.”
The ornaments are being mailed to D.C. along with handmade works of art from students around the nation and some U.S. Territories.
The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place in President’s Park on Dec. 5, and will be televised.
Last year, students from Stevenson Middle School were selected to create the special Hawaii ornaments.
