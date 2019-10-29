Scientists: People getting too close to Hawaiian monk seals

HONOLULU (AP) - Government researchers say social media posts indicate the public is often getting too close to Hawaiian monk seals, a critically endangered species protected by federal and state law.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends staying 50 feet (15 meters) away from monk seals resting on a shoreline.
But researchers studying more than 2,000 posts uploaded to Instagram from October 2014 to September 2015 say about 22 percent showed people within 10 feet (3 meters) of a seal.
NOAA researcher Mark Sullivan tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser says that’s way too close.
The study found that 18% of the posts showed a monk seal responding to some type of disturbance by looking, moving away, or mouthing or barking.
The study examined posts with the hashtag #monkseal.
