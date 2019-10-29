Kauai, get ready to say farewell to another island favorite burger joint

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kuhio Highway in Anahola sits a little red building.
The aroma of hamburger patties cooking on the grill greets passersby from the small shack that’s comfortably tucked behind trees.
For far more than three decades, Duane’s Ono-Char Burgers has been a favorite stop for locals and visitors. But this week, the family-owned burger joint will cook up their last meal.
An employee confirmed the closure over the phone, however details on why they were closing weren’t immediately shared.
Their menu has remained simple and mostly unchanged over the years. Favorites include their bacon teri burger, or really, any burger with melty cheese and the works. (And let’s not forget the side of fries, eh?)
When word of their final days surfaced on social media last week, dozens of loyal customers flocked to the east side hot spot for their last bite of Ono-Char.
Lines have been long and some have reported wait times stretching well over an hour. For some, it’s well worth the wait.
Ono-Char’s last day in business is set for Oct. 31.
This closure comes after Kalapaki Burgers — another island favorite near Nawilili — closed down in September after the owners decided not to renew their lease.
