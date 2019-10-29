Iosia named defensive player of the week

Iosia named defensive player of the week
Norene Iosia took home her first Big West Conference defensive player of the week honor on Monday. (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kainoa Carlson | October 29, 2019 at 1:48 PM HST - Updated October 29 at 1:49 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Norene Iosia took home her her first career Big West Defensive Player of the Week award after helping lead the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of conference road wins.

The senior setter/outside hitter paced the Rainbow Wahine in sweeps of both Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine, improving the squad to a five-match win streak.

Iosia totaled 22 digs and 12 blocks between the two matches, including a career-high eight blocks against the Titans.

The Torrance, Calif. native has recorded 13 double-doubles on the season, giving her a total of 57 in her career. Against the Anteaters, Iosia posted 14 assists, 10 digs, four blocks, two service aces and a kill.

Iosia’s three aces also moved her up to No. 5 in program history with 121, and she is now 12th on the Rainbow Wahine’s all-time dig list with 1,070.

Hawai’i returns home to host a pair of conference matches at the Stan Sheriff Center this weekend. UH will take on the two Big West leaders--UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Cal Poly on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:00 p.m.

There is also an autograph session following Sunday’s match.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.