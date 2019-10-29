Iosia named defensive player of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Norene Iosia took home her her first career Big West Defensive Player of the Week award after helping lead the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of conference road wins.
The senior setter/outside hitter paced the Rainbow Wahine in sweeps of both Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine, improving the squad to a five-match win streak.
Iosia totaled 22 digs and 12 blocks between the two matches, including a career-high eight blocks against the Titans.
The Torrance, Calif. native has recorded 13 double-doubles on the season, giving her a total of 57 in her career. Against the Anteaters, Iosia posted 14 assists, 10 digs, four blocks, two service aces and a kill.
Iosia’s three aces also moved her up to No. 5 in program history with 121, and she is now 12th on the Rainbow Wahine’s all-time dig list with 1,070.
Hawai’i returns home to host a pair of conference matches at the Stan Sheriff Center this weekend. UH will take on the two Big West leaders--UC Santa Barbara on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. and Cal Poly on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 5:00 p.m.
There is also an autograph session following Sunday’s match.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.