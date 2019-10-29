HNN Forecast: Halloween week slower winds & pop up storms

With slower winds and an upper level disturbance to our NW, we are tracking an unstable atmosphere. This is leading to thunderstorms to pop up across the state. We are expecting some of these storms to be over our coastal waters tonight and popping up over Maui and Hawaii Island into Wednesday. Some sporadic rain is possible for all of the islands on Wednesday with these light winds.
A front will pass to our north bringing down our winds this week. from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a drier regime Friday into next weekend. An upper low will skirt north of the islands through Wednesday bringing a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms possibly into Thursday. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will be the dominant weather pattern at the low levels. Clouds and showers will favor interior sections during the daytime with clearing at night. Conditions will become more stable Friday into the weekend before a weak cold front approaches Kauai late Sunday into Monday.
Let’s talk surf: The current northwest swell will decline and shift out of the north- northwest during the next few days, with surf falling below advisory levels on Wednesday. Another northwest swell may produce advisory level surf late Sunday and Monday. A slight uptick is expected along east facing shores over the next few days as a small, mid-period northeast swell fills in. South facing shores should see a few small background swells during the second half of the week.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
