Forecast: Light winds takeover with humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken today allowing clouds and showers to develop over island interiors during the afternoons followed by clearing at night. A passing trough aloft may lead to some heavier afternoon showers from Tuesday through Thursday, followed by a drier regime Friday into next weekend. A weak cold front will approach Kauai around Sunday night or Monday.
Latest buoy observations across the state show the northwest swell has peaked. This swell is expected to hold just below warning levels. Due to the large swell, we also have a Small Craft Advisory(SCA) for many marine zones through Tuesday. This swell will slowly subside Tuesday through the end of the work week, with advisory level surf likely holding through Wednesday.
