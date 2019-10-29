Don’t worry Popeye’s fans: Your beloved chicken sandwich is coming back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s back. Or ... it will be.
Popeye’s says it’s bringing back its wildly-popular spicy chicken sandwich after the coming ran out two months ago.
A spokesman for the company confirms it will be returning on Nov. 3 ― National Sandwich Day.
It’s still unclear how many stores will offer the popular sandwich, including in Hawaii.
But Popeye’s staff in the islands says they’re getting ready for its return.
The bad news: It might not be coming out on Sunday in Hawaii like other Popeye’s locations.
Instead, the popular meal might be coming to locations in Hawaii sometime next month.
