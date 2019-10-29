‘Clearly it’s possible’: TMT supporters say if Kahuku wind farm protesters can be moved, why can’t the same be done on Mauna Kea?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Honolulu police arrest Kahuku wind farm protestors night after night, supporters of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope say it's time for action on Mauna Kea.
"Clearly it's possible to move people out of the way,” said Samuel Wilder King II, Executive Director for Imua TMT.
The two flash points have triggered different responses from law enforcement with different results.
TMT officials said staff visited the Canary Islands last week to discuss the alternate site.
Mauna Kea remains their preferred site, but no one knows if or when the blockade will be broken.
It has been more than 100 days since the TMT blockade formed on Mauna Kea.
Meanwhile, supporters of the telescope project are watching the wind farm blockades unfold on Oahu.
So far, police have made 127 arrests to clear the roads for trucks carrying heavy equipment to Kahuku.
The leader of Imua TMT believes Honolulu police are handling crowd control and mass arrests the right way and the state should take note.
“I think the Honolulu police department has a lot of experience with this. We’ve seen that they’ve videotaped all their actions. They’ve been very careful and very patient, which is excellent. I think the police department of Honolulu has done an absolutely amazing job,” King said.
TMT opponents have made it clear there is no compromise.
They have refused any proposal that still includes the building of the telescope.
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he doesn’t want to see people arrested. But with no breakthrough in sight, he knows it may be necessary.
“I don’t think government has a choice on an issue like this,” said Kim. “The law needs to be enforced.”
“We’re always concerned about law enforcement engaging in mass arrests and law enforcement escalating and law enforcement coming with a heavy hand,” said TMT opponent Andre Perez.
Perez said that has been the fear ever since July when 38 people were arrested on Mauna Kea, mostly kupuna.
He said the police response to the wind farm protests may be allowing the trucks to get through, but are causing troublesome rifts in the community.
“How they’re coming in in formation, cutting off the people, very militarized tactics to me can have long-term effects on the community in terms of the relationship with law enforcement, the credibility and the image of law enforcement.”
