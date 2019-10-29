Australian duo Air Supply to perform 5 shows on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Legendary soft rock band Air Supply is coming to Oahu.
The Australian duo known for hits like ‘All Out of Love’ and ‘Lost in Love’ will be performing this January at Blue Note Hawaii.
The hit group will be performing five shows on Jan 21, 22, 24, 25 and 26.
Before they hit it big, CBS Records saw the potential in Air Supply, admiring their unique style. All other record companies in Sydney turned down their demo tape of two songs.
They made a single in one afternoon and it quickly soared to number one on the national charts.
Pre-sale tickets became available Monday and general public tickets are on sale this Friday. Tickets start at $95 and go up to $145.
For more information, click here.
