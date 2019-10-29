America’s tab for Halloween this year is downright ... spooky

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halloween costumes, candy, decorations. All that spending adds up.
In fact, this year Americans are expected to spend billions of dollars on the spooky holiday.
That’s according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween spending report.
To be exact, the report says total spending will hit nearly $9 billion.
The average shopper will fork over $86 for Halloween.
The report says that the top ticket item on everyone’s shopping list are costumes.
In fact, Americans are expected to spend a whopping $3.2 billion on Halloween outfits.
The next highest expenditures are decorations at $2.7 billion and then candy at $2.6 billion.
So how do shoppers plan to celebrate the holiday?
The report says that most will pass out candy to trick or treaters, while others will either decorate their homes or wear costumes.
This year’s spending trends for Halloween are actually similar to last year’s, which was also expected to reach around $9 billion.
